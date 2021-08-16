Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County announces air quality watch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District are warning residents to stay aware of air quality conditions in the area due to smoke on Monday morning.

Due to wildfires throughout the western region, County agencies are warning of significant smoke throughout the country.

County Public Health and the Air Pollution Control District say the smoke is hovering in the upper atmosphere over Santa Barbara County which is creating hazy visual conditions.

So far, the smoke is not reaching ground level and the air quality monitors are showing good-to-moderate conditions.

Officials say this is a dynamic situation and local air quality conditions can change quickly.

For more information on local air conditions in Santa Babara County, click here.

