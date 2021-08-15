US Coast Guard searching for man who sailed out of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The US Coast Guard announced it is searching for a man who is believed to be sailing from Santa Barbara to San Diego.
62-year-old Richard Pochatko was last heard from at anchor in Dana Point Harbor on Aug. 5.
The Coast Guard said he is sailing on a 1940s wooden white sailboat that is 25 to 30 feet long. The hull number for his boat is CF9845BR.
If you have any information about Pochatko or his boat, please call the US Coast Guard at 510-437-3701 or email RCCAlameda1@uscg.mil.
