Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigating Goleta gun store burglary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information they have regarding a Goleta run store burglary on Thursday.

At around 2:11 p.m. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a gun store on the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that numerous guns were stolen. They also found a large hole in the side of the building near the roofline. Deputies believe the suspect(s) went through the hole to enter the building.

Sheriff's detectives and forensics technicians arrived on scene to help with the investigation.

Sheriff's detectives are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on this case.

Officials say there have not been any arrests regarding this case.

They also say they do not know the amount or description of the weapons stolen at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.