Los Padres National Forest temporarily closing some campgrounds for tree removals

Santa Barbara - South County

LOS PADRES, Calif. -- Los Padres National Forest will temporarily close their campgrounds on Friday.

The National Forest says they will be closing some of their campgrounds to trim and remove hazardous trees near the campsites.

This is part of their ongoing assessment of drought-stricken trees in the developed campgrounds.

They say the closures will be less than 30 days.

The closures will begin with Los Prietos, Fremont and Paradise campgrounds.

All three campgrounds are in Santa Barbara County near the Cachuma Lake area.

For more information on closures, click here.