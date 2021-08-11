Train tracks between Goleta and SLO to close for improvements.

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Amtrak is asking its travelers to plan ahead when traveling between San Luis Obispo and Goleta over the coming weeks.

Amtrak will be closing the train tracks between San Luis Obispo and Goleta until August 23.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo, or LOSSAN, Rail Corridor Agency is improving the train tracks in the area.

These improvements include an upgrade to several railroad switches and a replacement of the Narlon Bridge at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The improvements will benefit train operations.

There will be significant disruptions to train service for trains 768 and 796 heading south and to trains 763 and 785 heading north.

“We understand and regret these closures cause a short-term inconvenience to our passengers and the neighboring communities,” said LOSSAN Agency Managing Director Donna DeMartino. “When these improvements are complete, they will allow for faster, safer, more efficient, and even expanded service on the north end of our corridor.”

The Coast Starlight will not operate along this area until August 23.

Passengers heading to Goleta will have a temporary layover in Santa Barbara until August 23.

There will be a rail spur that will allow housing of the train and will not disturb surrounding residents and businesses.

All Pacific Surfliner trains run the new Siemens Charger locomotives. Amtrak says they are the only passenger locomotives to receive the stringent Tier IV emissions certification from the Environmental Protection Agency, making their chargers one of the cleanest and quietest diesel-electric passenger locomotives currently in operation.

For more information on Amtrak delays and disruptions, click here.