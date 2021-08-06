Semi-truck fire spreads into nearby vegetation near Buellton

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A two semi-truck crash caused a vegetation fire in Buellton on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m., CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a two semi-truck crash on Highway 101 near Buellton.

One of the semi-trucks caught fire and the fire spread into nearby vegetation.

Fire engines arrived on scene to the big rig and vegetation fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire but will be on scene to mop up.

The fire was estimated as a 50-by-50 vegetation fire.

According to the CHP traffic report website, traffic was impacted with drivers being diverted off Jonata on Highway 101.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.