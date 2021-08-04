Santa Barbara woman arrested after young cyclist injured in hit-and-run

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara woman was arrested after a hit-and-run involving a young cyclist on Monday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to Oceano Avenue and Del Sol Avenue to reports of a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

Police officers arrived on scene and found that a young cyclist was struck by a car and the car fled the scene. The cyclist was reported to have minor injuries.

The cyclist was biking with two others who witnessed the crash.

Police were able to find the car's description and license plate.

While another officer was responding to the scene, they observed the suspected car that matched the description and license plate. The officer then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the suspect.

Police were able to identify the suspect as a 34-year-old Santa Barbara woman.

In their investigation, they found that the woman was involved in the crash but failed to stay at the scene, exchange any information with the victim nor help the injured cyclist.

She was arrested for hit-and-run with injury, driving on a suspended license, driving without an alcohol interlock device and no proof on insurance.

Her car was impounded and she is booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $50,000.