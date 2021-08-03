Skip to Content
Car fire spreads into nearby brush in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire in Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:56 p.m., County Fire received reports of a car fire on Highway 101 northbound at Palmer Road in Los Alamos.

Fire engines arrived on scene to a car fire that spread into nearby brush in the area.

Firefighters were able to put out the two-acre fire and are on scene mopping up.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.

Traffic was impacted on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

