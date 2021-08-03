Car fire spreads into nearby brush in Los Alamos

Santa Barbara - South County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire in Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:56 p.m., County Fire received reports of a car fire on Highway 101 northbound at Palmer Road in Los Alamos.

Fire engines arrived on scene to a car fire that spread into nearby brush in the area.

Firefighters were able to put out the two-acre fire and are on scene mopping up.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.

Traffic was impacted on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.