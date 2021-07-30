Local businesses worry as Delta Variant spreads

Santa Barbara - South County

SOLVANG, Calif. - With Delta Variant cases on the rise nationwide and in California, businesses worry as masks are becoming recommended and required in some counties.

In Santa Barbara County, masks are recommended but not required.

The rise in rates, however, cause concern for businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley.

COVID-19 cases have reached critically high levels in Santa Barbara County, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health.

According to Public Health, the local case rate has reached 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 6.9%.

It is advised to wear a mask indoors and avoid crowded places and events.