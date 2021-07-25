Skip to Content
71-year-old hiker rescued from San Ysidro Trail near Montecito amid heat

san ysidro trail elderly woman hiker 1
Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue
san ysidro trail elderly woman hiker 3
Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue
san ysidro trail elderly woman hiker 2
Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A 71-year-old hiker was rescued from San Ysidro Trail Sunday after becoming distressed from the heat.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded to the woman around 12 p.m. along with Montecito Fire and AMR.

Crews said they located the hiker about half a mile down from the top of East Camino Cielo. The hiker told responders she had become distressed in the heat and was unable to continue hiking.

Montecito Fire sent teams from the trailhead while Search and Rescue responded from the top down. After a 20-minute hike the first Search and Rescue team reportedly found the hiker and began giving her electrolytes, water and shade.

Montecito Fire arrived a short time later and determined the hiker was in need of IV fluids. After receiving fluids, the hiker was slowly walked back down the trail and transported to her vehicle.

