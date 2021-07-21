Suspicious deaths in Santa Barbara ruled double suicide

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department says the deaths of an elderly couple in Santa Barbara was deemed to be a double suicide.

The police department had initially considered the deaths of the elderly couple as suspicious.

Police discovered an 82-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman dead inside a home on Arbolado Road on Friday, July 9.

On Wednesday, police deemed that the couple's deaths were the result of suicides and no foul play is suspected.

If you are feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online.