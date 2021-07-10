Skip to Content
Santa Barbara police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department announced they are investigating a set of suspicious deaths this weekend after a couple was found dead inside their home.

Officers said they received a call around 5:57 p.m. on Friday reporting a possible double suicide at a home on Arbolado Road.

Police responded immediately, while emergency medical personnel staged nearby, and said they found the elderly couple dead inside their home.

The deaths are currently being investigated as suspicious in nature, however, no further details have been given.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they do not believe there is a current threat to the safety of the community in connection to this incident.

The identities of the elderly couple have not been released pending notifications of their passing to the next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing.

