Santa Barbara City Administrator to step down

SANTA BARBARA Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey will be stepping down from his post on September 10.

On Friday morning, Casey notified the City Council of his intent to step down as City Administrator on September 10.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Santa Barbara and community. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during this time working on a number of high-priority issues while facing unprecedented challenges” said Casey.

During his time as City Administrator, Casey dealt with massive fires, devastating debris flow and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casey also passed and implemented Measure C to address infrastructure deficiencies including street and road repairs, design of a new Police Station and rehabilitation of City facilities.

“I thank Paul Casey for his years of dedicated service to the City of Santa Barbara. In addition to his excellent daily management of our full-service City, Paul consistently rose to the challenges we faced, from natural disasters to the pandemic, working round-the-clock to ensure everyone’s health, safety, and recovery. I congratulate him on the contribution he’s made to the City and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

Santa Barbara City will appoint an Interim City Administrator by September 10.

The City Council will begin the process to choose the next City Administrator over the coming weeks.