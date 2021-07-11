Ostrichland USA a popular destination even with high temperatures

Santa Barbara - South County

SOLVANG, Calif. - The sun is not stopping many folks from venturing around the Santa Ynez Valley.

Ostrichland USA is a high-tourist location in the Valley and nothing was different on Sunday.

Even with high temperatures and a heat wave across the Central Coast, people from the area and tourists are making their way across the farm.

It is a family-friendly spot that allows visitors the opportunity to view and feed ostriches and emus.

The gift shop is also reopened this past week after it has been shut down since the pandemic started last year.