Los Carneros on-ramp in Goleta to close for tree trimming

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Caltrans will close the Los Caneros on-ramp in Goleta next week for tree trimming operations.

The Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Los Caneros Road will be closed on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans will be trimming trees and shrubs in that area to reduce dry brush in the area.

The ramp will close from Monday to Friday for a three-week period, July 12 to July 30.

Drivers are encouraged to detour from Highway 101 at North Fairview Avenue or Glen Annie Road.

Caltrans say the delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

