The Riviera Ridge School replaces Marymount

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Marymount School is changing up its 83 year history in Santa Barbara with a new name.

Starting Wednesday, the private day school on Mission Ridge Rd. above OId Mission Santa Barbara will be known as The Riviera Ridge School.

A section of campus at The Riviera Ridge School (KEYT)

The Head of School, Christina Broderick, said the new name was selected for future generations and puts the campus on the map, so to speak, as the new name clearly reflects where the school is located in Santa Barbara.

"And our overall story in Santa Barbara, including all of our traditions and our history we bring with us from the Marymount name," said Broderick.

Marymount School was founded in 1938 and to this day, boasts a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. The student population consists of 3-year-olds to 14-year-olds from junior kindergarten to eighth grade.

Broderick explained that the Religious (Sisters) of the Sacred Heart of Mary sold the school in 1972 to the board of trustees. She said the new name better reflects what the school is today.

"The philosophy of the school where we put kids first -- it's a community of belonging -- our mission, and vision and values where we put ethical responsibility and kindness as important as academic excellence, will remain the same."

The Riviera Ridge School opens up in-person on August 23. Broderick said enrollment is already capped at just over 225 students.