Santa Maria man arrested for alleged human trafficking

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A Santa Maria man was arrested for alleged human trafficking in Los Angeles on Thursday.

After a three-year investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau arrested a 31-year-old Santa Maria man on suspicion of human trafficking in Los Angeles.

Detectives began their investigation back in March 2019. They found multiple victims of human trafficking victims in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives submitted their findings to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office who then issued a felony complaint warrant on the suspect on May 2021.

On Wednesday, detectives located the suspect in a hotel room with an 18-year-old woman in Los Angeles.

He was arrested on his felony complaint warrant along with an outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County for drug-related charges.

Detectives say they believe that the suspect was attempting to recruit the woman into prostitution.

The suspect is being held in the Los Angeles County jail and will be transferred to the Santa Barbara County jail after his court process in Los Angeles.

The suspect faces multiple charges including human trafficking of a minor, seven counts of pimping and seven counts of pandering.

The Santa Barbara County warrant has his bail set at $1 million.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives believe there might be additional victims including juveniles who may have been contacted by the suspect.

Anyone that was contacted or has any information is urged to contact Detective Joshua Cockrell at HumanTrafficking@sbsheriff.org or at 805-681-4105.

The Sheriff’s Office say they are aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons.

Sheriff’s detectives say they coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program, to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused.

Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400.

The Sheriff's Office also provides community support for survivors through their partner program Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). STESA offers a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical, advocacy, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at 805-564-3696.