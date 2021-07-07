Renovations completed at historic Montecito church

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - A historic church in Montecito received a major facelift.

The All Saints-By-The-Sea Church in Montecito shared photos of the long-awaited renovation project.

The renovation project, completed in June by Armstrong Associates, began in 2019.

The project included all new framing and a new foundation, as well as upgrades to the HVAC systems and accessibility improvements.

The 121-year-old church is an iconic piece of history located on Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito.

Most of the original woodwork has been preserved and the church's stained glass windows were restored to their original glory.

The massive renovation project began more than two years ago. (Armstrong Associates)

Earl Armstrong, President of Armstrong Associates, said this particular project hit close to home.

“My wife and I were married in this church; our children were baptized here and went to preschool at All Saints. We are proud to have been the selected General Contractor to restore this beautiful historic structure,” Armstrong said.

In-person services began again in July in the newly-renovated sanctuary.

"Bringing a 120-year-old structure into the modern era without losing its historic charm and significance was a tall order. Armstrong truly brought their A game and A team to this assignment, and we are immensely grateful,” said Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett of All Saints-by-the-Sea.