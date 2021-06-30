General Meeting of Tourism makes comeback in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Annual General Meeting & Tourism Celebration lost its annual designation during the pandemic cancellation last year, but it made a comeback on Wednesday in Santa Barbara.

People who run tourism businesses are still understaffed but they managed to take the time to attend the event at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Visit Santa Barbara President and CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes gave the industry update.

Janega-Dykes said 640,000 hotel room nights were lost, costing the industry $170 million in revenue. At its lowest point occupancy dipped to 13 percent the second week of April 2020. She called it one of the hardest hit industries with 50 percent unemployment.

Although it may be too soon to celebrate, things are looking up. Hotels and restaurants are hiring.

Southwest Airlines launched nonstops from Oakland, Denver and Las Vegas.

Southwest's Steven Swan said he is getting a lot of good feedback from locals using the airline.

Hotel Californian General Manager Warren Nocon said locals can help by doing staycations and inviting family to visit.

