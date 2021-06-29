California lawmakers secure local infrastructure funding for major projects

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than half a dozen lawmakers from California focused Tuesday on a multi-million dollar infrastructure fund, expected to pass this week in the House.

It is part of a nearly $550 billion improvement bill for rebuilding roads, bridges, transit, wastewater and, good-paying jobs.

The Invest in America Act is touted as a "once-in-a-generation" national investment.

Congressman Salud Carbajal met virtually Tuesday with a half dozen lawmakers to break down details.

The local representative secured $20 million for three Central Coast priorities contained in the legislation:

$5 million for 11 new battery-electric buses for the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority; $11 million for the Highway 101 corridor project between Santa Barbara and Montecito. Also, enhancement to adjacent streets including the Cabrillo Blvd. Bicycle and Pedestrian Project; $4 million dollars for a multi-use path along Highway 1 connecting the communities of Morro Bay to Cayucos.

Passing the Invest in America Act is a step toward fulfilling many of the key priorities President Biden laid out in the American Jobs Plan.