Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 11:38 pm
Published 10:48 pm

Fair wraps up in Santa Barbara

Fair finishes five day run at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara
Fair final night
Tracy Lehr

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The fifth and final night of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo attracted a capacity crowd.

Teens lined up and patiently waited to go on the Turbo and other rides.

People of all ages also lined up for fair food before the carnival closed.

Butler Amusements and Earl Warren Showgrounds worked to bring the outdoor portion of the fair back as soon as California reopened for business.

Fairgoers did not have to wear masks, but the carnival workers did.

The fair chose the theme Santa Barbara Rides Again!

Coronavirus / Events / Health / Money and Business / Video / What's Right
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content