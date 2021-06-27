Fair wraps up in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The fifth and final night of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo attracted a capacity crowd.

Teens lined up and patiently waited to go on the Turbo and other rides.

People of all ages also lined up for fair food before the carnival closed.

Butler Amusements and Earl Warren Showgrounds worked to bring the outdoor portion of the fair back as soon as California reopened for business.

Fairgoers did not have to wear masks, but the carnival workers did.

The fair chose the theme Santa Barbara Rides Again!