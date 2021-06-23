Police and U.S. Marshals conduct compliance checks on sex offenders in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police and the U.S. Marshals conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara Police detectives and the U.S. Marshal service performed sex registrant compliance checks in the area.

Around 10 Deputy Marshals and six police detectives were sent to perform the compliance checks.

Sex offender crimes includes rape, lewd or lascivious acts against a juvenile, committing an unwanted sexual act by force or fear, and lewd conduct in public.

Police say a total of 10 locations were checked and one offender was arrested for their failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

A 49-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested on the 2500 block of Parks Road in Santa Barbara.

He was charged with failure to register.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Megan’s Law was enacted in 1996 and mandates California Department of Justice to notify the public about specified registered sex offenders. All states in the U.S. have some form of Megan’s Law.

Megan’s Law Website was established so community members can better protect themselves and their families.

All sex offenders with permanent residences are required to register every year within five days of their birthday. Sex offenders without permanent residences must register every 30 days with their local law enforcement agency.

Offenders that are moving to or from any jurisdiction must register with their law agency within 5 business days.

