Goleta DMV reopens with new paint, furniture, internet upgrades

GOLETA, Calif. - The DMV in Goleta reopened on Monday after three months of renovations.

During its closure, the DMV received new interior and exterior paint, new office furniture and flooring as well as upgraded internet cabling. The DMV also ensured their facility meets requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Goleta residents are encouraged to visit the newly reopened DMV to check out the new improvements and apply for a REAL ID.

Starting May 3, 2023, a REAL ID or other federally approved form of identification will be required for residents to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal facilities and military bases.

In order to apply for a REAL ID, you can visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov and fill out the online application as well as upload necessary documents. You can then print out your confirmation code and bring it, along with your documents, to the DMV office to finalize your transaction.

The DMV said no appointments are needed to get your REAL ID. Once at a service window, the process should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

While the DMV is excited to be reopened, they are still encouraging customers to use its online services which include renewing driver's licenses and vehicle registrations. This will help lines from getting too long for those who must visit the office in-person to complete their transaction.

The Goleta DMV is located at 7127 Hollister Avenue.