Two young men are vying for Spirt of Fiesta 2021

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.-The last time a male had an Old Spanish Days Spirit title was back in 1998 when Ryan Zermeño became the Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

This year, two young male finalists hope to make Old Spanish Days dancing history. They say there has never been a male Spirit.

Jack Harwood,16, has been dancing since he was 4. The teen is a Dos Pueblos High School Junior in the Engineering Academy. Miguel Sánchez, 19, is a Santa Barbara City College freshman studying business administration and communications.

Sanchez said having a male Spirit would add to the Old Spanish Days experience this year.

Harwood said it is quite a workout. He said during the pandemic is was more difficult to work with his mentor.

He said if he wins he will wear several costumes during Fiesta.

Both said they found their passion taking part in Fiesta when they were children. They both love the culture.

They often practice together at the Maria Bermudez Flamenco Performing Arts Studio off West Victoria Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Fiesta director of photography Fritz Olenberger enjoys working with all the participants. He said he never poses them.

"I like to shoot with the lens wide open meaning an apature of F 2.8 or wider if you have it and that throws the back round way out of focus and the subject is very much in focus and that isolates the attention on the subject," said Olenberger.

The final audition will be streamed live on KEYT.com at 3p.m. this Saturday.

