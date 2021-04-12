10K Pfizer appointments available at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - 10,000 appointments are available for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in southern Santa Barbara County.

Cottage Health said the appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine and are available at a drive-up vaccination clinic at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from April 13-17.

8,500 of the appointments are for people receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The remaining 1,500 appointments are for second doses.

Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are required and must be made in advance through the state's MyTurn website.

After completing eligibility information in MyTurn, individuals may see language at the top of the screen stating, “No appointments are available.” Scroll down to see more appointment options under “Other Locations.” This is where Cottage Health appointments can be found. Instructions to sign up for vaccine at Cottage Health

For more details about this and other vaccine clinics through Cottage Health, click here.