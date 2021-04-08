Shelter-in-place lifted for residents in Carpinteria after law enforcement activity

Santa Barbara - South County

CAPINTERIA, Calif. - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents near Carpinteria Ave. and Cramer Road in Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office had advised people to stay inside unless told to leave by authorities. Aliso School was also on lockdown due to the nearby situation, but that lockdown is now lifted.

No specific information as to the threat has been disclosed by the sheriff's office. But more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

https://twitter.com/SBSOPIO/status/1380186180541505536?s=20