Santa Barbara police arrest fleeing suspect

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police arrested a man involved in prowling and possession of narcotics on early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at around 4:50 a.m., police received a call from a business owner reporting a prowler at Cal Coast Adventures in the 700 block of Carpenteria Street.

The caller reported that they were looking at the suspect on video camera security.

Officers responded to the scene and looked around the business before they saw the suspect jump the fence on the property and began running from police.

Officers closed the perimeter in the area and made contact with the suspects on the 700 block of Cacique Street.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken in without incident.

Officers took in a 25 year old Goleta man. Police found his discarded backpack when he was fleeing, inside contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Goleta man was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted burglary, obstructing/resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.