UCSB students returning from Spring Break urged to get tested for COVID-19

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara is encouraging students who left campus for Spring Break to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school.

The university said students can be tested for free at UCSB Student Health once per week.

If you traveled over spring break, we strongly suggest getting tested for COVID-19 at @UCSBshs! #UCSB students can register for asymptomatic testing up to once per week at no cost: https://t.co/UgzAv2WJrT pic.twitter.com/3QxVSGovOr — UC Santa Barbara (@ucsantabarbara) March 30, 2021

Asymptomatic testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Appointments are required.

Central Coast health experts have been concerned about a possible future increase in coronavirus cases linked to Spring Break vacations.

On Monday, public health officials urged people traveling for Spring Break to not exceed 120 miles for vacation.

