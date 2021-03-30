Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:54 pm

UCSB students returning from Spring Break urged to get tested for COVID-19

UCSB

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara is encouraging students who left campus for Spring Break to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school.

The university said students can be tested for free at UCSB Student Health once per week.

Asymptomatic testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Appointments are required.

Central Coast health experts have been concerned about a possible future increase in coronavirus cases linked to Spring Break vacations.

On Monday, public health officials urged people traveling for Spring Break to not exceed 120 miles for vacation.

For more information about coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.

