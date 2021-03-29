Cannabis business proposal in Eastern Goleta Valley sparks debate

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBAR COUNTY, Calif.- Jaime Herrera spent part of Monday measuring the distance between a proposed cannabis business and his Eastern Goleta Valley home.

He is upset he learned about it on the Nextdoor app rather than from the County.

Herrera reached out to Supervisor Gregg Hart and learned that licenses are being handled independently by the County Executive Office.

"I just think this location in particular is not a good location because of the fact that we have several schools around this neighborhood. We've got San Marcos High School, We've got, um, Foothill Elementary and La Colina Junior High, not to mention the Wake Center right across the street here and kids walk past this location on a daily basis," said Herrera.

It is also right across the street from a busy In-N-Out.

Herrera said he plans to listen to a Zoom meeting involving the application.

Another proposed location is at 4235 State St.

We will have more on the cannabis location debate tonight on the news.