Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies investigate burglary in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies investigated a burglary in Goleta Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to King Daniels Lane and Cathedral Oaks Road after receiving reports of a burglary.

Upon arriving, deputies began searching the area for two suspects.

At around 4:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies cleared the area and passed the case to detectives.

The sheriff's office said one suspect was described to be a 5-foot-10 man wearing a red top and red bottoms. They have no current information on the second suspect.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured.

The burglary remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Julia Nguyen

