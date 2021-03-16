Los Padres National Forest removes graffiti from rocks, urges hikers to value trails

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Los Padres National Forest are asking hikers to avoid from spray painting directions on rocks on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Padres National Forest said in a Facebook post that they recently found arrow and other symbols spray painted along the trail leading to Arlington Peak.

We were shocked to learn that arrows and other symbols were recently spray painted along the trail leading to Arlington... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Officials say nearby trails including Rattle Snake Trail were also vandalized by the spray painted arrows and symbols. They say they have not seen graffiti used in a long time.

They say the association has sprung quickly into action and are in the process of removing the graffiti using environmentally friendly cleaning agents.

Their message to hikers is to use other alternative to mark your trails including baking flour and colored tape.

Hikers can dribble flour over the rocks and/or use tape to wrap around a tree.