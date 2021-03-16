Driver survives after car goes off the 101 and into embankment

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A man survived with minor injuries after his car veered off the side of the highway and landed onto the train tracks below.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, three Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Units responded to a report of a car over the side of the road near Bates Road and Highway 101.

The vehicle was traveling southbound, when for an unknown reason, left the highway and rolled down the embankment.

The car, with a male in his 20's behind the wheel, came to rest on the far side of the railroad tracks.

Air bags deployed, and the man was able to pull himself out of his car and walk back up to the highway.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The CHP is investigating. Train traffic was stopped for a brief time to assess the damage to the tracks.