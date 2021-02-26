Santa Maria small business owners, immigrant advocate organizations look forward to California COVID-relief package

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Central Coast small business owners and immigrant advocate organizations are grateful to hear Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $7.6 billon relief package, to help struggling low-income, undocumented and small business communities.

"Our immigrant and low-income families have deserved aid from the start." said CAUSE Community Organizing Director Hazel Davalos. "We are so grateful that the governor has decided to take that step."

Gov. Newsom signed this legislative package Tuesday.

For more information about the Golden Stimulus package, click here.