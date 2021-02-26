Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:46 am

Santa Maria small business owners, immigrant advocate organizations look forward to California COVID-relief package

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Central Coast small business owners and immigrant advocate organizations are grateful to hear Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $7.6 billon relief package, to help struggling low-income, undocumented and small business communities.

"Our immigrant and low-income families have deserved aid from the start." said CAUSE Community Organizing Director Hazel Davalos. "We are so grateful that the governor has decided to take that step."

Gov. Newsom signed this legislative package Tuesday.

For more information about the Golden Stimulus package, click here.

Community
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduna is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content