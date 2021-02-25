9 new COVID-related deaths, 137 cases reported in Santa Barbara County since Tuesday

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported three more individuals who died in relation to COVID-19 on Wednesday and six on Thursday, bringing the countywide death toll to 407.

Wednesday's numbers came a day late due to delays in the CalREDIE reporting system.

Of these nine deaths, six were over the age of 70 and three were between ages 50 and 69.

Public health said seven of these individuals suffered from underlying health conditions while six of the deaths were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

All three of the deaths from Wednesday were reportedly residents of the City of Santa Barbara.

Four of Thursday's deaths were also Santa Barbara residents, one was from the City of Lompoc and one was from the Community of Orcutt.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 52 on Thursday for a total of 137 new cases. 83 people are currently hospitalized, 19 of whom are in the ICU.

