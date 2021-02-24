State Street Promenade extension approved

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The outdoor promenade on State Street will stay up for another year.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously this week to extend outdoor dining and parklets until March 2022.



Council members cited the ongoing statewide COVID-19 emergency, saying the changes are "necessary for the public health, safety and welfare of the city and its residents and visitors."

They also talked about the need to research tenant issues along some blocks of State Street, along with ongoing challenges with pedestrians and people riding bikes.