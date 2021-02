Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A fire hydrant was sheared by a car on Wednesday evening in Santa Barbara.

On Wednesday evening, a car crashed into a hydrant on the 900 block of Alston Road in Santa Barbara.

Three engines responded to the scene.

Crews helped divert water and limit damages to residential structures.

The hydrant has been shut down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.