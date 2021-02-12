Gray Whale spotted in Santa Barbara Harbor

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A big attraction in the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday.

A Gray Whale calf brought out large crowds along Stearns Wharf, as they were hoping to get an up-close glimpse of the gentle giant.

Harbor Patrol says the first sighting of the whale came in around noon Friday.

Staff with the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institution are monitoring the whale.

It's not clear if the whale is sick or separated from its mother.

Gray Whales migrate off our coast from December through May. Mothers with calves often hug closer to shore to avoid Orcas in the channel.