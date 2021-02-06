Two additional COVID deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the countywide death toll to 336.

These individuals were reportedly over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions.

One of the deaths has been connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

One of the residents lived in the Unincorporated Goleta Valley/Gaviota area while the other lived in the City of Lompoc.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 193 new cases on Saturday. 154 people are hospitalized, 43 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.