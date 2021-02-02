Santa Barbara Launches “Together to Zero” Climate Campaign

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara has launched a new initiative to tackle climate change.

The City announced the "Together to Zero" Climate Campaign.

Officials released a video and a community survey to figure out the best climate action to take.

Organizers say the new campaign will reflect the values and vision of the community.

The Council unanimously approved plans in November for achieving carbon neutrality or net-zero emissions by 2035.