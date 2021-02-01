7 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. This brings the countywide death toll to 298.

Public Health said six of the individuals who died were over the age of 70 while one was significantly younger, between 30 and 49 years old. One of these deaths was confirmed as being associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

These victims lived in the following areas:

Two in the City of Santa Maria

One from the City of Goleta

Two from the City of Santa Barbara/Unincorporated area of Mission Canyon

One from the South County Unincorporated area including communities of Montecito, Summerland and City of Carpinteria

One from the Community of Orcutt

As a reminder, the county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 265 new cases on Monday. 170 people are hospitalized, 47 of whom are in the ICU.

