Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. This brings the countywide death toll to 291.

Public health said both individuals were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions.

Neither of these deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

One person reportedly lived in the City of Santa Barbara/Unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. The second lived in Unincorporated Goleta Valley/Gaviota.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 192 new cases on Saturday. 182 people are hospitalized, 41 of whom are in the ICU.

