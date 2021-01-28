More than 1,500 lose power in Isla Vista during late night rainfall

Santa Barbara - South County

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - About 1,546 Isla Vista residents lost power suddenly late Wednesday night due to equipment issues during the local rainstorm.

According to the Southern California Edison website, the outage appears to have originated from the area of Camino Del Sur and Trigo Road.

Power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews were on scene addressing the problem by 12 a.m.

While there are no further details as to how the outage happened, SCE has labeled this a "Repair Outage." Their website says these outages are often caused by traffic accidents and severe weather.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.