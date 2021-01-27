Woman seriously injured after being struck by semi on HWY 101 near Refugio State Beach

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A woman was hit by a semi truck on Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday at around 2:44 p.m., CHP says a woman was hit by a big rig on Highway 101 by Arroyo Quemada Lane.

Santa Barbara CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene.

At arrival, first responders found the woman struck by a semi truck on the number two lane.

Officers identified the victim to be a 35-year-old woman.

CHP says the woman was transported to the hospital. During the transportation, officers say the woman was awake and conscious.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the woman was seriously injured.

Santa Barbara County says the woman had pulled her car over on the freeway and exited her car before being struck by the semi truck.

In the CHP investigation, multiple witnesses say that the woman was walking on the right shoulder of Highway 101 southbound. Witnesses reported that the woman was jumping in between the lanes and multiple cars tried to avoid crashing into her.

One car pulled over and said they saw her step in front of a big rig on the number two lane.

The crash is under investigation.

CHP says the lanes are reopen in the area.