Firefighters knock down dryer fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a dryer fire Tuesday morning in a Goleta home.

At around 10:50 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at Lassen Drive. A dryer caught fire and spread to the wall.

Crews arrived on scene and initiated an "aggressive attack" on the fire. The fire department said firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire to just the area of the dryer.

Crews then worked to overhaul the fire. The residents of the home were assisted by first responders.

Two Santa Barbara County Fire engines and a battalion chief responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.