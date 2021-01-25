Hundreds of PG&E customers without power in SLO, Santa Barbara Counties

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- PG&E is working on several outages in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county.

PG&E says they are working on several outages in the Santa Maria area due to high winds. The utility company says more than 300 customers are affected due to reported wires being down at the intersection of South Broadway and Carmen Lane.

There are also outages in the Orcutt area with more than 100 customers affected.

The utility company says crews are working to restore the electricity in the area.

A spokesperson for the company says the stormy weather and strong winds can cause potential outages.

If you're experiencing outages in your area, click here or call 800-743-5002.