SB County Public Health reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. With one death still pending results, this bringing the countywide death toll to 264.

All five of the victims were reportedly over the age of 70. Four suffered from underlying health conditions and three were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Public Health listed the residents as being from the following areas:

Two from the City of Lompoc

Two from the City of Santa Maria

One from the community of Orcutt

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 531 new cases on Saturday. 187 people are hospitalized, 50 of whom are currently in the ICU.

