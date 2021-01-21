Six more COVID-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Three of the residents were reportedly over the age of 70 and three were between ages 50 and 69.

Five of the individuals had underlying health conditions and two were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Public jealth said one individual lived in the unincorporated area of North County, one lived in the City of Lompoc, one lived in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two were from the City of Santa Maria and one lived in the City of Goleta.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 353 new cases on Thursday. 204 people are hospitalized, 52 of whom are in the ICU.

