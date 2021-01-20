1 killed in three car crash in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- One person was killed in a deadly three car crash in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at around 5:56 p.m., Santa Barbara CHP responded to reports of a fatal car crash on Highway 101 north of the Milpas Street offramp in Santa Barbara.

In their investigation, officers found that a person began walking westbound across the traffic lanes on Highway 101.

The driver of the Mercedes in lane number 2 on southbound Highway 101 then crashed into the person walking despite efforts to stop.

The person rolled over the top of the car and then landed in the number 1 lane.

As the person laid to rest in the lane, the driver of a Toyota car was driving in the number 1 lane crashed into the person despite efforts to stop.

Then the driver of a GMC car also crashed into the person on the ground despite efforts to avoid the body.

The person died on scene due to their injuries.

Officers do not know if drugs or alcohol are involved in this collision.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash is encouraged to call Santa Barbara CHP at 805-967-1234.