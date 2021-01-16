Virtual volunteer positions available at Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries announced they are currently accepting applications for teens and adults who want to get more involved in their community during the pandemic by volunteering virtually.

“Volunteering is a great way to stay connected and get involved, which is more important than ever in our current times,” said Goleta Valley Library Children's Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “We’re very excited to provide these virtual opportunities to our community!”

Teen volunteers can earn community service hours or volunteer for fun by completing online book reviews or contributing to the Teen Graphic Novel Club.

Book Reviews will be posted on the library's Book Reviews by Teens webpage, allowing community members to browse through genres and hopefully find their next favorite book.

Members of the Teen Graphic Novel Club also have the option to volunteer by contributing to the club blog, acting as a discussion leader during meetings, creating marketing such as flyers and bookmarks, or writing book reviews on each month's picks.

Visit the Teen Volunteer Opportunities page for more details and to fill out the online application.

The library is also welcoming applications for adult volunteers who are interested in providing online tutoring to help K-8 students succeed academically.

The students would receive help through the library’s virtual after-school program.

Volunteers will tutor remotely from home and will receive training on using the library’s homework help resources, including BrainFuse HelpNow! and ProQuest Homework Central.

Tutoring sessions will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Supervising Librarian Brent Field at BField@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-690-5137.

You can also apply online here.