Santa Barbara County records 12 more coronavirus-related deaths, 293 new cases

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, six of which are from Friday.

The county said nine of the individuals who died were over the age of 70. The other three were between ages 50 and 69.

10 of the individuals suffered from underlying health conditions and four were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Below are the locations of each victim as released by public health:

Four from the City of Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon area

Three from Santa Maria

One from Goleta

One from the unincorporated area of Goleta

Two from the community of Orcutt

One from Lompoc

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 293 new cases on Saturday. 180 people are hospitalized, 57 of whom are in the ICU.

